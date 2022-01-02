Penor, Stewart Jan 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stewart Penor was born in Omaha Nebraska September 24, 1960 to Dr. Robert and June Penor. Stewart and his parents moved to Chadron Nebraska in 1964. He graduated from Chadron High School lettering in Track and Band. He was very active in Choir, Band and Drama. Stewart had a beautiful Tenor voice. He won top honors at Chadron State College band day in the voice competition. He played a lead role in the Music Man high school play because of his voice. Stewart and his brother Chris operated The Brothers Ice Cream and Pizza Parlor in Chadron Nebraska serving homemade ice cream and delivering pizza in the mid-1980s. Stewart was very active in the business serving customers and making them feel welcome. One of his specialties was his famous banana split. Stewart helped his mother in her Christian bookstore in Chadron. He worked at Nebraska human resources workshop in Chadron as well. He moved to Bozeman Montana in March 2006. He was active with the Reach program. He was an athlete in Special Olympics where he excelled in track and bowling. He was an avid skier with Eagle Mount for many years. Stewart was an accomplished skater. He made friends easily and was a pleasure to be with. He loved all holidays. His faith was steadfast. He knew the Lord and sat in the front pew at Church. His family knows there is a special place for him in heaven, but he will be missed very much. Stewart was an organ donor and now two people have the gift of sight because of his unselfish organ donation to those less fortunate than him. Stewart developed lung cancer even though he was a non-tobacco user. He suffered a severe stroke and succumbed to his alignments December 11th, 2021 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings Montana at 61 years of age. Stewart is in heaven with his mother, aunts, uncles and grandparents. He is survived by his father Robert M Penor of Chadron Nebraska, his brother Chris Penor of Bozeman Montana, his nieces Patricia and Christa Penor, his adopted sister Lisa Sarkissian as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. Memorial services for Stewart Dean Penor will be at 11:30am January 4th 2021 (Tuesday) at First Lutheran Church in Bozeman. A music scholarship has been established at Chadron State College in Stewarts name. Memorials may be sent to Stewart D Penor Memorial, 409 South 22nd Avenue, Bozeman, Montana 59718. Penor Stewart Penor Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stewart Dean Penor Commerce Gastronomy Sport Medicine Chadron High School Chris Penor Robert M Penor Ice Cream Nebraska Patricia Recommended for you