Janice Mildred (Fenske) Peace passed away December 9, 2021, of natural causes. She was born in LeMars, Iowa December 7, 1927, to Selma Bartels Fenske and Louis W. Fenske, but grew up on a dry land wheat farm 25 miles from Sidney, Montana. The farm provided a variety of activities for Jan and was a natural teacher in dealing with hardship. After attending country schools, she had to move away from family to get an education at Sidney High School. It was here her love of music began when she learned to play the clarinet in the band and joined the chorus. Jan enjoyed school and excelled scholastically. In 1950 she received a degree in Home Economics from Montana State College amidst a whirlwind of activities. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and was involved in several honorary and service organizations, often holding leadership positions in these groups. Her favorite activity was Concert Chorus. 4-H was a part of Jan's life from youth through her adult years. In 1948 Jan had the honor of being in the first group of 4-H International Farm Youth Exchange delegates, spending several months experiencing farm life in England and in Sweden. In later years, she was a club leader, patiently guiding her daughters and many others through different projects. Jan met Earl Jung Peace in college. They married on July 14, 1951, in Sidney, Montana, and had two daughters, Karen and Linda. Jan was a supportive and loving mother. In married life she was active with the First Presbyterian Church and the Kappa Delta sorority, always encouraging and advocating for the many people she worked with. She particularly enjoyed singing in the church choir, learning to play the guitar, reading and going to book clubs, and visiting with the grandchildren. International travel intrigued her taking her to 33 countries! Throughout her life Jan proved to be a strong, capable, independent woman of keen intellect. She was a great example of adapting to each life challenge. No matter what she was going through, she was kind and extended hospitality and grace to others. She never stopped wanting to learn and valued understanding all sides as well as seeing the bigger picture. Above all, Jan loved her family. She is survived by daughter Karen Cheever (husband, Daniel) and son-in-law Jeff Johnson (wife, Joy). Jan was very proud of her grandchildren, Kaye Cheever Zahrowski (husband, Aaron), Tracy Cheever Ordonez (husband, Ronald), Zachary Johnson, and Nanda Devi Johnson. Her husband Earl Peace, her daughter Linda Peace Johnson, and brother Louis Fenske Jr. preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Montana 4-H foundation. PO Box 173580 Bozeman, MT 59717 or online https://www.mt4hfoundation.org/donate-now.html