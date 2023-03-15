Jonathan Paulson Early Thursday morning on March 9, 2023, Leora's daddy, Jonathan Paulson left this earth and walked into the arms of Jesus. After fighting valiantly and without complaint, our stubborn and tough as nails husband and father ended his battle with brain cancer. Although Jon and Kristy had only been married just over 4 years, to be loved by him for even that short period of time was a gift. His love will remain and be a constant in Kristy and Leora's life. Jon was loyal, dependable, thoughtful, and always early to anywhere he planned to be. Jon was born in Wausau, WI on February 19, 1985 to Bonita and Scott Paulson. Jonathan graduated from Wittenberg Birnamwood High School in 2003 before going on to Northcentral Technical College. He graduated as a paramedic in 2005. From 2006 until 2008, he worked for Beacon Ambulance Service. Following that, he worked for the Ashland Fire Department in Ashland, WI until 2013. In July of 2013, he made the move to Bozeman, MT and served as a part of the Bozeman Fire Department. He found his calling in helping others, despite his own health struggles. Jon is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Phyllis (Mitchell) Paulson as well as Wallace and Esther (Ostrowski) Brzezinski. Jon will be dearly missed by his wife, Kristy; daughter, Leora; and parents, Bonita and Scott Paulson. He is loved by his sister, Melissa Dubois (Neal); and brother-in-law Billy McClenahan (Courtney). He loved his nieces, Danielle, Evelyn, Vera, and Svea Rosengren, Kinsley Dubois, Chambers McClenahan; and nephew, Patrick Dubois. Nothing brought him more joy than thinking of the perfect gift for them on a birthday or holiday. He was a family man in every sense of the word and was very close to his Mother-in-law Luann Rosengren (Dan) and created a special bond with Kristy's cousin Timothy Sanderson. Their special bond was their immense love for fishing. He is also survived by many more cousins, aunts and uncles, close friends, and a whole community of firemen and women. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Grace Bible Church. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com
