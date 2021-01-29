Marlys Yvonne Paugh Marlys Yvonne Paugh passed away January 26, 2021, at the Villa in Lewistown, Montana, due to complications from Covid-19. Marlys was born on October 9, 1929, to Ralph (Jack) and Marie Tollefson Ishmael in Bismarck, North Dakota. At the age of five, during the dust bowl and depression, the Ishmael family moved, with their belongings in the back of a rowboat towed by the family car. She remembers stopping on the way for abundant fishing at Fishing Bridge in Yellowstone Park that launched a lifelong passion for angling using hooks and worms. When they reached farmland with plenty of water, they began raising crops and livestock near Ronan. She became an expert on many things, including names of all the wildflowers, birds, and wild berries. If anyone needed help with gardening, canning, baking, preserving, Marlys was the ideal resource. Marlys attended Ronan High School and graduated as salutatorian in 1948. She graduated from Montana State College in 1952, with a degree in Home Economics Extension. During her college years, Marlys was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and she remained active with the sorority as an alumna and maintained friendships with her sorority sisters throughout her life. On October 26, 1952, Marlys married James T. Paugh in Bozeman. She began her career as a ranch wife outside of Bozeman and continued caring for her family there for the next 54 years. Marlys used her many baking, gardening, and sewing skills to enhance life on the farm. While on the family ranch, six daughters were born and raised. Mom always said she wouldn't trade any of them for a million bucks, but would not give two cents for six more like them. Marlys was an excellent seamstress and made many outfits for herself, her daughters, her grandchildren, and numerous other family members. She was a baker, producing cookies, pies and cakes on a daily basis and whipping up a favorite for every special occasion. During her years in Bozeman, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star, Gallatin Cowbelles and Country Home Extension Homemakers Club. She was also a 4-H leader and was involved in many of the activities her daughters participated in for Job's Daughters. In August 2006, the family ranch in Bozeman was sold and Marlys and Jim moved from the Gallatin Valley to Coffee Creek, Montana, and continued ranching there. She continued her love of quilting and found kindred spirits with the Judith Lily Quilters Guild. She made every daughter and grandchild at least one quilt and shared her quilted pieces with friends as well as donating them for various fundraisers. She was an inspiration to many in the local quilting population and was the "stack and whack" queen. She churned out all types of clothing, providing everything from wedding dresses, school costumes, formal dresses, custom boxer shorts and baby quilts. After Jim passed away in May, 2017, Marlys made her home at the Villa in Lewistown. She continued to enjoy her crossword and jigsaw puzzles and quilting, along with weekly games of bingo and chicken foot, and every televised major sporting event. She maintained her dry sense of humor and sparkling wit until the end, with an appropriate quip for every situation. Marlys is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim. Marlys is survived by her daughters Jaclyn (Lynn) Mavencamp of Kalispell; Cynthia St. Charles of Billings; Karen Paugh (Butch Nelson) of Denton; Shirley Kengla (Bill) of Portland, Oregon; Rebecca Paugh (Mark Burrell) of Hamden, Connecticut; and Kathy Ward (Pat) of Denton. She is survived by thirteen grandchildren, seven great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter, and several step grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Ellene Brandt, of Royersford, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law Donna Paugh and Barbara Paugh, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to express their deepest thanks and appreciation for the staff at the Villa. Marlys felt so at home there. The love and care of Marlys and her family during the last days of her life was truly exceptional. We were all so blessed by the compassion of the staff. A private family ceremony is being held for immediate family. The public may view the service by livestream. Information and link are to be made available on the Creel Funeral Home website. A graveside celebration of Marlys's life will be held later in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers or food donations, please donate in Marlys's memory, to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Marlys's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.