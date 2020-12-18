Preston L. Parmly, 58, passed away in Center Point, Iowa, on Dec. 7, 2020. Preston was born in Minneapolis, MN, on Nov. 22, 1962, to Arlo and Jan Parmly, but grew up in Montana, and loved the mountains his entire life. He was a professional truck driver for Crete at the time of his passing. He previously worked for West Side Transport. Preston enjoyed cooking, snowmobiling, horseback riding, watching NASCAR and the Minnesota Vikings. His greatest love was his daughter, Madison, 19. His proudest accomplishment was being a father. He is survived by his daughter, Madison Parmly of Davenport, Iowa; his four siblings, Pam (Ron) Flink of Kalispell, MT., Paula (Sam) Dickensen of Bristol, VA, Perry (Heidi) Parmly of Greenfield, IN, and Phillip Parmly of Bowie, MD.; eight nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlo and Jan Parmly. Cremation rites will be accorded, and a private family service will be held in the mountains of Montana next summer per his wishes. Parmly Preston L Parmly
