Wade Parac Wade Parac, 64, of Show Low, AZ passed away on November 25, 2020. He was born February 4, 1956, in Bozeman, MT to Tom and Arty (Foster) Parac. Wade grew up in Bozeman, graduating from Bozeman Senior High in 1974. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Montana State University. Wade was a Human Resource Manager for the U.S. Forest Service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and Bobcat football. Wade is survived by his father, Tom; his son, Scott Van Wyk; and his sister, Kimberly Parac. He was preceded in death by his mother. A Memorial Service for Wade will be held Monday, December 28 at 10 AM at Grand Avenue Christian Church. Service will be live streamed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUFICxrwq2U&feature=youtu.be Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.