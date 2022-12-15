Scott Palmer, 69, of Bozeman Montana, passed away on December 10, 2022 from heart failure at the Heart Institute in Missoula. At his request no funeral service will take place, but a celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm at Ursuline Center in Great Falls on Saturday December 17th, 2022. Scott was born in Great Falls on July 18th, 1953 to Gordon and Doreen Palmer. He was the oldest of five boys which included brothers Brad, Marty, Mark, and Bryan. Scott was a versatile all around hard worker who owned some of his own businesses. He later went on to work as a water operator for Vaughn Water District for 4 years and Lone Mountain Land Company for 7 years. He was married to Julie on January 11, 2013. Together, they enjoyed being outside, traveling and going to Griz games. Scott was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed camping, fishing and UTV riding. He was always accompanied by his faithful dog, Whiskey. You could also frequently find him cheering on his grandchildren from the sidelines of their games or making them laugh. Scott is survived by his wife Julie, his children Scott and Shannon, and his grandchildren Dylan, Hailey, Aiden, Brittany, Destiny, Jason, and Justin. Scott is preceded in death by his mother Doreen, father Gordon and nephew Nicklas. Palmer Scott Michael Palmer
