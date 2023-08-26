Linda Updike Palmer Linda Updike Palmer, 84, passed away peacefully June 21, 2023, in Manhattan, MT.
Linda grew up on the Jersey shore, the daughter of Paul and Mildred Updike. Her childhood home was Wanamassa, NJ where she attended Asbury Park High School and was known as "Wal" to her friends. She was a cheerleader, tennis player, softball player, and went on to attend Western Maryland College.
While married to William Palmer, Linda resided in West Long Branch and Colts Neck, NJ for many years before moving to Sun Valley, ID and then Belgrade, MT.
Linda was a long-time employee of the Winding Brook School in Tinton Falls, NJ. After her move out west, she worked for the Sun Valley Animal Center and Montana State University season ticket office, from where she retired in 2010.
Linda was passionate about figure skating and ice dancing, where she competed, taught, and later judged. She served as a Silver Test judge in Dance and Gold Test judge for Figures and Moves in the Field. She loved to travel for skating competitions across the northern US and was well known for her arrival with her moniker, "Palmer Here!"
Linda was also an avid tennis player and competed in the USTA/Intermountain Montana Adult League where she was co-captain of her team. She was also an umpire for many local high school and college-level tennis matches.
Mom enjoyed summers on the beach, skiing, knitting, making chocolate chip cookies to spread joy, and the company of her many friends and kitties over the years, which she adored. Mom had a gentle soul and a loving heart. She was truly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her brother, Warren Updike of Parkville, MD; and her four children, William (Mary) Palmer, Jr of Ramona, CA, Deidree Palmer of Bayfield, CO, Judith (Tim) Smith of Newark, DE, and Margaret (Tim) Donovan of Auburn, NH. She had four grandchildren, Sarah Palmer of Santa Fe, NM, Katie (David) Donovan of NYC and Meggie Donovan of Durham, NH, Kieran Smith of Castle Rock, CO; three nephews Paul (Karen) Updike, Randy (Carolyn) Updike, Clark (Jill) Updike; and many grand nieces and nephews.
Linda was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Mildred Updike; her ex-husband, William Palmer; and her sister-in-law, Patty Updike.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Mom's love for her kitty companions, please make a donation in her name to the Heart of the Valley animal shelter in Bozeman, MT www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org