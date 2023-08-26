Linda UpdikePalmer
Linda Updike Palmer Linda Updike Palmer, 84, passed away peacefully June 21, 2023, in Manhattan, MT.

Linda grew up on the Jersey shore, the daughter of Paul and Mildred Updike. Her childhood home was Wanamassa, NJ where she attended Asbury Park High School and was known as "Wal" to her friends. She was a cheerleader, tennis player, softball player, and went on to attend Western Maryland College.

While married to William Palmer, Linda resided in West Long Branch and Colts Neck, NJ for many years before moving to Sun Valley, ID and then Belgrade, MT.


