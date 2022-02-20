John Curtis Palmer – December 6, 1951 to December 18, 2021 Somebody once said that whenever Palmer went into any new recreational establishment (bar) that within 20 minutes half the patrons wanted to elect him mayor and the other half wanted to kill him. He was noticeable no matter what you thought of him. Larger than life in some ways, he was a true renaissance man skilled and knowledgeable in innumerable areas. He was a simple man too, kind, and big hearted, often selfless. A listener. A resource. He was a husband and a father, an employer (never a boss) and visionary artist. He was a mentor and he was a friend. Born in Sebeka, Minnesota as the eldest of three, Palmer spent his early years exploring the woods and old barns of his rural home town. Here too began a lifetime tradition of “figuring stuff out” as Palmer would go on to become a “field trained” engineer capable of fixing nearly anything, no degree necessary. Palmer survived the Vietnam War serving from January, 1970 to December 1972 as a UH-1 (Huey) helicopter repairman. His time in the service shaped his life profoundly and instilled in him a powerful desire to continue to serve. A stint serving in Berlin while still in the army gave Palmer a little bit of German, and a lot of material for some great stories. He returned to Minnesota and somewhere in there connected with soulmate “Queen” Jean. Not long after, they headed west for Montana and amazing new adventures. Palmer arrived in Big Sky, Montana at a time when it was a much wilder and sparsely visited place than it is today. His hands were involved in all sorts of projects that helped the community and the new ski area grow and evolve. He and Jean got married and got to work. They had their only son Jordan and worked hard to carve out their life in Montana. Palmer began his years long service to the Gallatin Canyon Volunteer Fire Department and saved countless lives in the Gallatin Canyon while bringing calmness and competence to any accident scene. Having always been mechanically inclined, it was a natural progression for Palmer to start building and creating. Palmer started the company, Big Timber works and began to redefine Timber Framing and apply it to conventional building techniques. He became a member of the Timber Framer’s Guild of North America and helped bring timber and log building techniques into the modern era. Palmer went on to serve on the Board of Directors for the guild and became a resource for builders around the world. He traveled extensively and worked on projects as varied as the places they took him to. He went on to help form a new company, Gallatin Timber-wrights, and continued to be a consultant on all manner of subjects until his death. Palmer continued to travel and explore as he grew older. He spent some time on a friends’ Buffalo ranch. He enjoyed paddle fishing on the upper Missouri River and explored every thread with his jet boat. Costa Rica was a favorite place of Palmer's and he traveled there multiple times. John Palmer was a true and loyal friend to so many, and his particular, reassuring presence and thoughtful advice are his legacy and a gift for all to remember going forward. Palmer is survived by former wife Jean, son Jordan, as well as brothers, Ike and Matthew and grandson, Jordan, Jr. and countless friends and associates who will find life just a little bit less colorful now. Palmer gets the last word with his own business card: “Elections rigged – Revolutions quelled – Expeditions led – Bars emptied – Leadership advisor – Certified fun hog – Bonafide bullshitter – Big fish teller – World class whiskey critic – Wild game gourmet – Licensed problem solver/maker – Registered Lutheran terrorist – Competent with a rifle or a wrench.” A celebration of life and memorial is being planned for the summer of 2022. John Palmer Curtis Palmer
- Bozeman Daily Chronicle