LaDella Painter LaDella Kay Painter passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023, surrounded by her family. Della was born September 1, 1964, in Bozeman, MT, to Zola Jones and Dennis Painter. She grew up with her two younger sisters, Mellonie Kurtti and Dena Ricker. Della was known for her vivacious spirit and caring personality. Della graduated from Manhattan High School in 1983, and later completed her Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources and Masters Degree in Business Administration.
Della worked in the Gallatin valley where she met her husband of 25 years, William Rash. Della's greatest joy was raising her two daughters, Ciera Sommerlatte and Lindsay Rash. She was an amazing mother, always putting her children first. Her love and dedication to her family is indescribable. In 2012, Della moved to Boise, ID where she met her second husband. She soon returned to Manhattan where she lived out the remainder of her days.
Della enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She loved to travel and had a special place in her heart for Disney World. Every weekend during the summer she could be found at Canyon Ferry sitting in her lawn chair enjoying the lake. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was adamant about being an active part of their lives. Della's warm hugs and words of encouragement will forever be remembered by those who love her.
Della is preceded in death by her mother, Zola Jones and father, Dennis Painter.
Della is survived by her daughters, Ciera Sommerlatte (Matthew) of Absarokee, Lindsay Rash of Manhattan; grandchildren, Natasha Breidenbach, Jonathan Sommerlatte, Wyatt Sommerlatte, Coen Christianson and Liryc Schickel. She is also survived by her sisters, Mellonie Kurtti (Bill) of Clarkston, Dena Ricker (John) of Belgrade, along with her niece, Carmon Grimm; nephew, Dennis Kurtti and stepfather, Dick Jones.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30am Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman, MT with a reception following directly afterwards.