POTTS – Visitation for Evelyn Potts, 93, will be today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dokken Nelson Funeral Service. A Graveside Service will be Friday, March 12, 10 a.m., Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

GUNNARSON – Visitation for Roxann Gunnarson, 60, will be Friday, March 12, 1 to 2 p.m. at Summit Church in Bozeman, followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. A Private Family interment will take place in Meadow View Cemetery.

ANDERSON – A Memorial Service for Meg Anderson, 60, will be Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m. at The Commons at Baxter and Love Ln. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com

