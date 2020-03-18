HAUGEN – A Celebration of Life for Mary Haugen, 81, will be Saturday, March 21, 11 a.m.. at Meadow View Cemetery in Manhattan.
DEMETRIADES – Memorial Services for Donna Demetriades, 95, have been postponed. Service details will be announced at a later date.
TOWNSEND – Charlene Townsend, 85, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, March 14. Visitation with the family present will be Friday, March 20, 4 to 7 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Private Graveside Services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be announced this summer.
ROSENTHAL – Ronald Rosenthal, 83, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, March 15. At his request, no services will be held.