VESELY – Nila Vesely, 82, of Belgrade passed away Sunday, March 22. Services will be held later this summer.
FOUST — Jack Foust, 93, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, March 19. No services are planned at this time.
SPAULDING – Margaret Spaulding, 76, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, March 18. Services will be announced at a later date.
SULLIVAN – David Sullivan, 81, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Sunday, March 22. No services are planned at this time.
ANDERSON – Mark Anderson, 39, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, March 22. No services are planned at this time.