WHITE – Private family services for Jack White, 87, will be Wednesday, April 29, 10 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Due to the virus, friends are encouraged to attend the funeral via the internet. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fA1btMzIdvw Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery, accessible from E. Curtiss St. via Highland Blvd.

MARLENEE – Congressman Ronald C. Marlenee, 84, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, April 26. Services are pending.

