WHITE – Jack White, 87, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, April 22. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 28, 12 to 7 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Private family services will be Wednesday, April 29, 10 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Due to the virus, friends are encouraged to attend the funeral via the internet. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fA1btMzIdvw

ROBERTS – David Roberts, 67, of Livingston passed away Thursday, April 23. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

MARLENEE – Ronald C. Marlenee, 84, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, April 26. Services are pending.

