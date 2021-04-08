DOUMA — Funeral Services for Marvin Douma, 85, will be Friday, April 9, 3 p.m. at 567 Jet Way Dr. in Belgrade (near the speedway). Interment will follow in Meadow View Cemetery.
MAKOUTZ – Robert “Bob” Makoutz, 79, of Belgrade passed away Tuesday, April 6. A Gathering will be Friday, April 9, 12 Noon, at the Makoutz home (1421 Reynolds Creek Rd.) in Belgrade.
MORGAN – Ed Morgan, 80, of Bozeman passed away Monday, March 29. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m. at the Lindley Center.
