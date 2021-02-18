DANHOF – Visitation for John Danhof, 95, will be today at 1:30 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
KITTO – Craig Kitto, 46, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, Feb 14. Visitation will be Friday, Feb 19, 3 to 4 p.m. at 467 Jet Way Dr. in Belgrade near the Speedway, followed by a Funeral Service at 4 p.m. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
