ROSS – Thomas H. Ross, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, at his home in Bozeman. A service, to celebrate Tom’s life, will be announced when it is safe to gather again. Memorials in his name may be made to the Bozeman Symphony or to Bozeman Health Foundation c/o Hospice.
TAYLOR – James C. Taylor, 82, passed away at his home in Indian Wells, CA on Sunday, April 5. A Memorial Service will be announced when it is safe to gather again.
