Dokken Paid Notices for Sunday, November 8, 2020 Nov 8, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVIS – Kathleen Davis, 65, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, Oct. 5. Services will be announced at a later date. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kathleen Davis Davis Bozeman Pass Away Notice Date