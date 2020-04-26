THOMAS – Larrene “Billie” Ruth Thomas, 84, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, April 23. Services are planned for summer 2020.
WHITE – Jack White, 87, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, April 22. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 28, 12 to 7 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Private family services will be Wednesday, April 29, 10 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Due to the virus, friends are encouraged to attend the funeral via the internet. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fA1btMzIdvw
