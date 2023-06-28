Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
MOSS — A Graveside Service for Helen Moss will be Sat, July 1, 9:30 A.M. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M. at Grace Bible Church.
GORMAN — A Celebration of Life for Scott Gorman will be held July 9, 4 to 8 P.M. at the Bozeman Ponds Pavilion. Food and drinks provided. BYOB. Please share “Scott” music and pictures.
ELLINGSON — Dar Ellingson, 85, of Bozeman passed away Mon, June 26. Services will be announced.
