MOSS — A Graveside Service for Helen Moss will be Sat, July 1, 9:30 A.M. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M. at Grace Bible Church.

GORMAN — A Celebration of Life for Scott Gorman will be held July 9, 4 to 8 P.M. at the Bozeman Ponds Pavilion. Food and drinks provided. BYOB. Please share “Scott” music and pictures.


ELLINGSON — Dar Ellingson, 85, of Bozeman passed away Mon, June 26. Services will be announced.

