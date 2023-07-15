Let the news come to you

THRASHER — A Celebration of Life for Scott Thrasher will be July 22, 11 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church. An Open House potluck for “Hoot” will be July 23, 2 to 7 P.M. at Rockhaven Camp.


