DUNTSCH — A Memorial Service for Robert and Vivian Duntsch will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12 at Evangelical Free Church in Bozeman. Interment will be at Sunset Hills Cemetery, with a reception to follow.
POOL – Carole “Lilly” Pool, 70, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, September 5. No services are planned at this time.
GHOLDOIAN – George Gholdoian, 82, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Monday, September 7. No services are planned at this time.
ANDERSON – Kai Anderson, 65, of Three Forks passed away Tuesday, September 8. Services will be announced.
