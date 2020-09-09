Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


DUNTSCH — A Memorial Service for Robert and Vivian Duntsch will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12 at Evangelical Free Church in Bozeman. Interment will be at Sunset Hills Cemetery, with a reception to follow.

POOL – Carole “Lilly” Pool, 70, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, September 5. No services are planned at this time.

GHOLDOIAN – George Gholdoian, 82, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Monday, September 7. No services are planned at this time.

ANDERSON – Kai Anderson, 65, of Three Forks passed away Tuesday, September 8. Services will be announced.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe