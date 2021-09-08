Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, September 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZITZER – Patricia Zitzer, 93, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Mar 25, 2020. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Sept 11, 11:30 A.M. at First Lutheran Church.COEY – Evelyn Coey, 80, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 5. Visitation will be Mon, Sept 13, at 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. BURRELL – Gary Burrell, 80, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 1. A Memorial Mass will be Sept 17, at 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gary Burrell Christianity Patricia Zitzer Evelyn Coey Cemetery Interment Bozeman Funeral Service Recommended for you