ZITZER – Patricia Zitzer, 93, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Mar 25, 2020. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Sept 11, 11:30 A.M. at First Lutheran Church.

COEY – Evelyn Coey, 80, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 5. Visitation will be Mon, Sept 13, at 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

BURRELL – Gary Burrell, 80, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 1. A Memorial Mass will be Sept 17, at 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

