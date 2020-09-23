LUCAS – Harold Lucas, 90, of Manhattan passed away Saturday, September 19. Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. at Hills Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. To view the live webcast go to www.manhattancrc.org, for more info visit www.dokkennelson.com.
BOGENREIF – Marlyn Bogenreif, 92, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, September 19. Private family services will be held in Grand Junction, CO.
MATTHEWS – Bradley Matthews, 50, of Belgrade passed away September 20. Services will be held in Mississippi.
HAGESTAD – Myrna Hagestad, 81, of Bozeman passed away September 20. A Memorial Service is planned for summer 2021.
