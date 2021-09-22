Support Local Journalism


VISSER – Jeanette Visser, 90, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Sept 17. Visitation will be today from Noon to 5 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Thur, Sept 23 at Churchill Cemetery. Please meet at 2 P.M.at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church to process to the cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 P.M. at the church.

BELL – A Graveside Service with military honors for Gene Bell will be Sept 24, 1 P.M. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.

HUGHES – William Hughes, 75, of Helena passed away Thur, Sept 9. A Graveside Service will be Sept 25, 11 A.M. at MeadowView Cemetery.

SNELL – Sheryl Snell, 69, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 19. Services are pending.

HAUGAN – Michael Haugan, 71, of Belgrade passed away Mon, Sept 20. Services are pending.

CLARK – John D. Clark, 58, of Bozeman passed away on Fri, Sept 17 in Butte. A celebration of his life will be announced.

