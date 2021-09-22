Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VISSER – Jeanette Visser, 90, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Sept 17. Visitation will be today from Noon to 5 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Thur, Sept 23 at Churchill Cemetery. Please meet at 2 P.M.at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church to process to the cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 P.M. at the church.BELL – A Graveside Service with military honors for Gene Bell will be Sept 24, 1 P.M. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.HUGHES – William Hughes, 75, of Helena passed away Thur, Sept 9. A Graveside Service will be Sept 25, 11 A.M. at MeadowView Cemetery. SNELL – Sheryl Snell, 69, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 19. Services are pending.HAUGAN – Michael Haugan, 71, of Belgrade passed away Mon, Sept 20. Services are pending.CLARK – John D. Clark, 58, of Bozeman passed away on Fri, Sept 17 in Butte. A celebration of his life will be announced. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graveside Service Bozeman John D. Clark Architecture Jeanette Visser William Hughes Sheryl Snell Cemetery Recommended for you