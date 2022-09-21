Let the news come to you

MATLAND – Carol Matland, 77, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Sept. 15. A Visitation will be Oct 1, 1 to 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson followed by a Graveside Service at 2:30 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

JUHNKE – Charles Juhnke, 66, of Whitehall passed away Sun, Sept 18. A Memorial Service will be Oct 2, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

