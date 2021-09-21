Support Local Journalism


VISSER – Jeanette Visser, 90, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Sept 17. Visitation will be Wed, Sept 22, Noon to 5 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Thur, Sept 23 at Churchill Cemetery. Please meet at 2 P.M.at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church to process to the cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 P.M. at the church.

