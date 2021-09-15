Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAKATURA – A Funeral Service for David Makatura will be Thurs, Sept 16, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.BURRELL – A Memorial Mass for Gary Burrell will be Fri, Sept 17, 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.WARD – Nancy Ward, 72, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Sept 11. A Celebration of Life will be Fri, Sept 17, 2 to 4 P.M. at Pilgrim Congregational Church on the lawn. There will be a brief ceremony at 2:30 P.M. WAITE – Debra Waite, 68, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Sept 11. A Celebration of Life will be Sat, Sept 18, 1 P.M. at the Best Western GranTree Inn in the Madison-Lewis-Clark Room.BELL – Gene Bell, 95, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Sept 9. A Graveside Service with military honors will be Sept 24, 1 P.M. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Celebration Gene Bell Nancy Ward Bozeman Debra Waite Funeral Service Military Honors Recommended for you