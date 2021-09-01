Support Local Journalism


KENDA – Elvin Kenda, 94, of Belgrade passed away Fri, Aug 27. A Graveside Service will be Fri, Sept 3, 1 P.M. at Churchill Cemetery.

HUPTON – Joseph “Joe” Hupton, 76, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Aug 28. Private Family Services will be held.

NICHOLS – Ardis Nichols, 94, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Aug 28. Services will be held in Glasgow at a later date.

