Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, September 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENDA – Elvin Kenda, 94, of Belgrade passed away Fri, Aug 27. A Graveside Service will be Fri, Sept 3, 1 P.M. at Churchill Cemetery.HUPTON – Joseph “Joe” Hupton, 76, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Aug 28. Private Family Services will be held. NICHOLS – Ardis Nichols, 94, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Aug 28. Services will be held in Glasgow at a later date. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Elvin Kenda Ardis Nichols Joseph Hupton Service Pass Away Glasgow Recommended for you