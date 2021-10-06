Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, October 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIERONYMUS – A Memorial Service for Lois Hieronymus will be Thur, Oct 7, 11:30 A.M. at First Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed from the church for those unable to attend in person.HILL – A Memorial Service for Janice Hill will be Fri, Oct 8, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.comBARNETT – Janelle Barnett, 91, of Belgrade passed away Tue, Sept 14. A Memorial Service will be Oct 9, 11 A.M. at First Baptist Church. DROGE – Ella Droge, 97, of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 4. A Graveside Service will be Sat, Oct 9, 2 P.M. at MeadowView Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 P.M. at Dry Creek Bible Church.COOKE – James “Jim” Cooke, 96, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Oct 2. No services are planned. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you