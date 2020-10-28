TERWILLIGER – Janine Terwilliger, 52, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, October 18. A Reception to celebrate her life will be November 7, 2 p.m. at Venture Church.
HARGROVE – Wanda Hargrove, 87, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, October 21. A Graveside Service will be Thursday, October 29, 2 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
COK – Nelle Cok, 95, of Churchill passed away Friday, October 23. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2 to 4 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Graveside Services will be Thursday, October 29, 2 p.m. at Churchill Cemetery.
DYK – Louise Dyk 99, of Manhattan passed away Saturday, October 24. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 1:30 to 2, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at Bethel CRC.
FROST – Wyatt Lee Frost of Belgrade passed away in Great Falls October 2. A Memorial Service will be Friday, October 30, 7 p.m. at Belgrade Alliance Church.
MCKINNEY – Donna McKinney, 78, of Bozeman passed away Monday, October 26. No services are planned at this time.
