UNDERWOOD – Barbara L. Underwood, 83, of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 29, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room. To view the live webcast please visit www.dokkennelson.com GOUGH – Stephen Gough, 75, of McAllister, passed away Fri, Oct 15. A Graveside Service will be Sat, Oct 30, 1 P.M. at Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks.