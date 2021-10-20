Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SLATER – Dan Slater, 61, of Belgrade, passed away Mon, Oct 18. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Oct 23, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson. HANRAHAN – Jim Hanrahan, 79, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Oct 11. An Open House will be Sat, Oct 23, 3 to 4:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jim Hanrahan Dan Slater Pass Away Bozeman Open House Belgrade Notice Recommended for you