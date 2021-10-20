Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SLATER – Dan Slater, 61, of Belgrade, passed away Mon, Oct 18. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Oct 23, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

HANRAHAN – Jim Hanrahan, 79, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Oct 11. An Open House will be Sat, Oct 23, 3 to 4:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you