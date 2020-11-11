Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Nov 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAKI – Aaron Maki, 42, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, November 7. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, November 17, Noon, at Journey Church. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Aaron Maki Celebration Pass Away Bozeman Journey Church Notice Noon