GRIFFIS – James Griffis, 74 of Manhattan passed away Friday, May 1. Service to be held in Texas.
HAYWARD – Daniel Hayward, 73, of Belgrade passed away Sunday, May 3. Services will be announced at a later date.
LASATER – Dennis Lasater, 62, of Manhattan passed away Sunday, May 3. Funeral Service will be Thursday, May 7, 2 p.m. at The Bridge in Belgrade, followed by interment at Gallatin Valley Sunset Memorial Gardens on the Frontage Rd. A full obituary will be posted at the Dokken-Nelson website.
PETERSON – Earl Peterson, 85, formerly of Bozeman passed away in Arizona, Monday, May 4. Services will be announced.
CHESNUT – Dorothy Chesnut, 93, of Belgrade passed away Monday, May 4. Graveside Service will be Friday, May 8, 2 p.m. at Gallatin Valley Sunset Memorial Gardens on Frontage Rd.
