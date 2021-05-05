SWANK — A Graveside Service for Deloris “Dolly” Swank, 82, will be May 22, 11 a.m. at MeadowView Cemetery.
WHITLOCK — Mary “Peggy” Whitlock, 93, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, May 1. No services are planned at this time.
ALLEN – Dr. Edward Allen, 91, of Belgrade passed away Monday, May 3. Services will be announced.
HASTINGS – Jean Hastings, 77, of Bozeman passed away Monday, May 3. A Celebration of Life will be May 14, 11 a.m. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.