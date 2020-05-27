VAN EGMOND – A Celebration of Life for Willemina Van Egmond, 96, will be Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan.
MORRISON – Connie Morrison, 97, of Belgrade passed away at her daughter’s home on Saturday, May 23. No services are planned at this time.
JOHNSON – Martrel Johnson, 36, of Bozeman, passed away on Saturday, May 23. Services will be held in Las Vegas.
HEIDEMA – Sheila J. Heidema, 58, passed away at her home in Churchill on Sunday, May 24. Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 6 to 9 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson and again Friday, May 29, 9 to 10 a.m. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. in the park beside the church. Please bring your own chairs.
