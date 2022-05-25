Support Local Journalism


JOYNER — A Veteran’s Service will take place on Thursday, May 26, 5 p.m. at 14000 Mountain Top Road in Clarkston-Three Forks with a barbecue to follow.

DAVIS – A Memorial Service for William Dale “Bill” Davis will be held June 4, 1 p.m. at the ELM. To view the live webcast please visit www.dokkennelson.com

SMITH – David W. Smith, 65, of Bozeman passed away May 3. No services are planned at this time.

