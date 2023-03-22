Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

BUCKMASTER — William “Bill” Buckmaster, 74, of Bozeman passed away Thur, March 16. A Memorial Service will be Mon, March 27, 4:30 P.M. at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center.

PURCELL — William “Bill” Purcell, 88, of Bozeman passed away Thur, March 9. A Memorial Service will be Fri, March 24, 2 P.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church.


DAMON — Kenneth Damon, 76, of West Yellowstone passed away Tue, March 14. No services will be held.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you