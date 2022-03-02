Support Local Journalism


SHORT – Lois Short, 78, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, Feb 20. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, March 3, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Country Club.

ROGERS – Diane Rogers, 76, of Townsend passed away Wednesday, Feb 23. A Memorial Service will be Friday, March 4, 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson.

CARGILL – A Memorial Service for Gary Cargill will be Friday, March 4, 2 p.m. at Springhill Presbyterian Church, Legacy Site.

