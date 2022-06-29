Subscribe
TOWNSEND — A Memorial Service for Donald Townsend will be Sat, July 2, 11A.M. at Grand Avenue Christian Church followed by a luncheon reception in the church fellowship hall.
MCKENZIE — Bob McKenzie, 82, of Bozeman passed away on March 21. An OUTDOOR Celebration of Life will be held on July 8, at 4 P.M. at Beall Park.
GANNAWAY – Leona Gannaway, 76, of Bozeman passed away Sun, June 26. Private Family Graveside Services will be held in Utica, MT, at a later date.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.