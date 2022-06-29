Support Local Journalism


TOWNSEND — A Memorial Service for Donald Townsend will be Sat, July 2, 11A.M. at Grand Avenue Christian Church followed by a luncheon reception in the church fellowship hall.

MCKENZIE — Bob McKenzie, 82, of Bozeman passed away on March 21. An OUTDOOR Celebration of Life will be held on July 8, at 4 P.M. at Beall Park.

GANNAWAY – Leona Gannaway, 76, of Bozeman passed away Sun, June 26. Private Family Graveside Services will be held in Utica, MT, at a later date.

