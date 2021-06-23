Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


GOOD – A Graveside Service with military honors for Jim Good will be Fri, June 25, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church.

HECOX – A Graveside Service with military honors for Donald Hecox, 96, will be Sat, June 26, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

THEISEN – A Funeral Mass for Terry Theisen, 76, will be June 30, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

NOEL – Pamela Noel, 82, of Belgrade passed away Sat, June 19. Private Family Services will be held.

DOWDY – Virginia Dowdy, 84, of Bozeman passed away Sat, June 19. Private Family Services will be held.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you