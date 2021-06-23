GOOD – A Graveside Service with military honors for Jim Good will be Fri, June 25, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church.
HECOX – A Graveside Service with military honors for Donald Hecox, 96, will be Sat, June 26, 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
THEISEN – A Funeral Mass for Terry Theisen, 76, will be June 30, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
NOEL – Pamela Noel, 82, of Belgrade passed away Sat, June 19. Private Family Services will be held.
DOWDY – Virginia Dowdy, 84, of Bozeman passed away Sat, June 19. Private Family Services will be held.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.