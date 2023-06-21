Let the news come to you

BRADLEY — Robert “Bob” Bradley, 71, of Bozeman passed away Mon, May 22. A Celebration of Life will be Fri, June 23, 2 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church.

SABO — Stephanie Sabo, 84, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Dec 11. A Memorial Mass will be Sat, June 24, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish.


SCHULTZ — Phyllis Schultz, 91, of Bozeman passed away Sun, June 18. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

