WELCH – A Memorial Service for Janice Welch, 63, will be Wednesday, June 17, 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church
KIMM – Fenna Kimm, 93, of Manhattan passed away Monday, June 15. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 5 to 7 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Visitation will also be Tue, June 23, 10 a.m. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church with a Graveside Service to follow at 11 a.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a luncheon in the park beside the church.
EGBERT – Charlotte Egbert, 72, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, June 10. No services are planned.
