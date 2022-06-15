Support Local Journalism


LEPROWSE – A Memorial Service for Tom LeProwse will be Thur, June 16, 2 P.M. at the MSU Strand Union Ballroom.

UTZINGER – A Memorial Service for Robert Utzinger will be Fri, June 17, 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

HAGAN – Robert Hagan, 82, passed away Wed, Jan 26, in Coupeville, WA. A Graveside Service will be Fri, June 17, 2 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

WEISKITTEL – A Memorial Service for Louis Weiskittel will be held Sat, June 18, at 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

GARY — A Celebration of Life for Marie Gary will be held July 24, 3 P.M. at the Love Lane Barn.

