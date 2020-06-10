EVANS – Mark Evans, 63, of Bozeman passed away Friday, June 5. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 11, 6 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson.
GRUNDMAN — A Memorial Service for Dennis Grundman will be on Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m., at the Big Sky Chapel in Big Sky. Dennis’ service will be webcast live, with the link available in his obituary at dokkennelson.com.
GROMANN – Brian Gromann, 77, of Bozeman passed away Monday, June 8. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be Friday, June 12, 10 a.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
