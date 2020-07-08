Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Jul 8, 2020 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VESELY – A Memorial Service for Nila Vesely will be Friday, July 10 at Dokken-Nelson, 10 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cemetery Memorial Service Graveside Service Notice Sunset Hill