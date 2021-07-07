EVERSMAN – A Celebration of Life for Thomas Eversman, 86, will be Sat, July 10, 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman.
PERKINS – Vanita Perkins, 93, of Bozeman passed away Sat, July 3. Visitation will be Mon, July 12, 9 to 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by a Memorial Service at 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.
ERICKSON – Marshall Erickson, 90, of Bozeman passed away Sat, July 3. A Memorial Service will be Aug 4, 10:30 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment with Military Honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
FERRALL – Liz Ferrall, 60, of Three Forks passed away Fri, July 2. Services will be announced.
