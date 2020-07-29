MOLENDYK – A Memorial Service for Kay Molendyk, 87, will be Friday, July 31, 11 a.m. at Belgrade United Reformed Church.
MCCUTCHEON – A Gathering to celebrate Tim McCutcheon’s, life, 62, will be Friday, July 31, 2 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Please bring your favorite memory or story to share.
DELGER – Please note, a Private Memorial Service for LeRoy Delger, 76, will be held.
RABEL — An outdoor service to celebrate the life of Linda Rable, 74, will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Aug 1, at 1609 East Hulbert Road.
TAYLOR – A Celebration of Jim Taylor’s life, 82, will be held on Thursday, Aug 6, 3 p.m. at the Emerson Cultural Center — Theater. Live webcast available at: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=gZDfIPpfh10.
TANGE – Carl Tange, 96, of Belgrade passed away Monday, July 27. A Graveside Service will be announced soon.
BOGUE – Jim Bogue, 56, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, July 26. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
HARTUNG – Robert Hartung, 35, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, July 25. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
